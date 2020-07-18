Fewer spectators an option for Tokyo Games

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has suggested that holding the Tokyo Games next year with fewer spectators should be considered as an option.

The IOC met via video link on Friday for its first general assembly since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bach later told reporters that they would like to see a stadium full of enthusiastic fans, but that fewer spectators was one of the scenarios they would have to look into.

Bach also addressed the possibility of simplifying the opening and closing ceremonies.

He said he feels sure the organizing committee will find the right balance for the first Games to be held in the post-coronavirus world.

