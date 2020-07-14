UK Sport denies Olympians were used as ‘guinea pigs’

UK Sport has resolutely refuted any accusation that (2012) Olympians were used as ‘guinea pigs’, and finds this allegation both misleading and offensive.

UK Sport issued a statement after reports of the early use of a drink containing a snythetic version of ketone body acids in the ‘Ketone Ester research and innovation project’, were published in the Mail on Sunday.

The article claimed that a total of 91 British competitors from eight sports signed agreements to stay quiet about their early use of the DeltaG® drink containing a snythetic version of ketone body acids in 2012.

The RYA has confirmed that two British Sailing Team athletes were involved in the early stages to establish proof of concept but both withdrew due to side effects, and neither were using the product in the run up to or during the London Games.

The supplement, developed by Oxford University scientists was supplied to British Olympic hopefuls in early 2012.

At the time UK Sport knew that ketone ester was not approved by WADA, but it was not specifically banned at the time.

Ketone had been tested since 2008, three years before the UK Sport funded research project.

DeltaG®, retailed as the world’s first commercially available Ketone Ester, became available in 2018.

Operating at a cellular level, DeltaG® provides an alternative source of energy in the form of ketone bodies which break down slowly to provide sustained energy release over several hours. Glucose stores are set aside and used later, enabling endurance athletes to go farther faster.

Full UK Sport statement available here

