UK Sport confirm funding for elite athletes until March 2021

In their latest UK Sport podcast the UK Sport CEO Sally Munday confirmed that funding for elite athletes was secure until March 2021.

Munday added that UK Sport was also in talks over bridging the six month gap in funding that has arisen due to the Tokyo Games being moved back to July 2021.

She was also confident that the Government would still want to invest and support the Olympic team.

Although with the expected economic problems as the country comes out of the pandemic, the government may have other priorities and there have been worrying comments from Japan that the Games could still be at risk in 2021, if their coronavirus situation does not improve.

The British Olympic Association, which is mainly funded from sponsorship deals, had already spent a considerable amount of their funds on training facilities and accommadation for this July, but has been able to shift a lot of that to next year, without too great a loss.

Andy Anson, the BOA chief executive, said that a lot of the risk was now covered, but admitted that a lot would still depend on how businesses came out of the coronavirus crises.

One thing that was highlighted was the emphasis being put on the Games as a feel-good event as the world comes out of the present crisis, with the Tokyo Games as a wonderful opportunily for the world to reconnect and the world to smile again.