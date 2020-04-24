Kieler Woche 2020 going back to its roots

The top German sailing regatta, Kieler Woche, which has been postponed to September, will take place in a much reduced format this year.

Both the sailing events and the “KiWo” program on land will look significantly different than usual. There will be no event areas and large stages that normally attract many thousands of visitors.

The Mayor of Kiel Ulf Kämpfer, emphasised that although it would not be possible to celebrate exuberantly with as many people, there were no plans to cancel Kieler Woche at the moment.

“This year it’s ‘back to the basics’ and ‘sailing plus X’. We want to put the sport of sailing, and with it the historical foundation of Kieler Woche, into the centre of attention as a signal. And we want to see what we can offer the people of Kiel beyond that.”

With regard to the sailing program, the Kieler Yacht Club and the co-organizing clubs have agreed to offer a platform especially for the boat classes that have contributed to the success of Kieler Woche in the past years.

All planning with regard to the number of participants, will be in-line with the corona restrictions currently in force until August.

“We will give an appropriate number of sailors the opportunity to sail the Kieler Woche in the usual scope. The observance of regulations and measures concerning handling and hygiene is a matter of course.” explains Dirk Ramhorst, Head of Organization of the Kieler Woche regattas.

Ramhorst emphasizes: “The regatta cannot be held one to one as in June. Flexibility and new ideas are needed now. This will probably also lead to maximum registration numbers in various classes.”



To date the Moth, Flying Dutchman, A-Cat and Waszp classes are cancelled.

In addition, the event area in Schilksee will be geared purely to sailing and not to visitors.

The 139th Kieler Woche is planned to take place from the 5 to 13 September 2020.

