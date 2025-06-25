Kieler Woche – Brits lead Day 1 of Nacra 17 and 470 Dinghy racing

Kiel Week moves to the second tranch of Olympic classes with day 1 of racing for the Nacra 17 and the Mixed 470 Dinghy.

A great opening for British Sailing Team competitors, with Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris winning their first two 470 races to lead overall.

While John Gimson and Anna Burnet posted two wins and a third place to lead the Nacra 17 event.

Winners of the second race were Tim Mourniac and Aloise Retornaz of France to take second overall.

Mixed 470 Dinghy – Leaders after 2 races (26 entries)

1st GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 3 2 – – 5 pts

3rd POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – 2 7 – – 9 pts

4th FRA 7 Lomane VALADE and Julien BUNEL – – 5 4 – – 9 pts

5th ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR HERNANDEZ and Marta CARDONA ALCÁNTARA – – 4 5 – – 9 pts

Mixed Nacra 17 – Leaders after 3 races, 1 discard (13 entries)

1st GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 -3 1 – – 2 pts

2nd FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – -2 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN – – 4 2 -6 – – 6 pts

4th AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH and Rita BOOTH FERRANDO – – 3 -4 3 – – 6 pts

5th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 5 -8 4 – – 9 pts

Full results available here . . .