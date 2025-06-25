Xalient Solo Nation’s Cup – Tom Gillard finished as he started

Tom Gillard finished as he started . . . winning the final race to confirm his victory in the 2025 Solo Nation’s Cup.
Gillard (4, 11, 1) finished with 17 pts, a 23 point advantage from Menno Huisman (2, 3, 7) of the Netherlands, with Ted Bakker (1, 2, 2) having a great day to clinch third on the podium.
Paul Davis (9, ufd, 13) did not have such a great day and dropped to fourth, while Roger Guess (5, 1, 15) took his first win of the week to move into 5th, with Chris Bunn (14,, 4 18) holding onto his sixth.
Annemieke Beemster of the Netherlands was first lady finisher in 19th place.
2025 Solo Nation’s Cup – Final Leaders, 10 races, 2 discard (62 entries)
Results provisional
1st GBR 6021 – Gillard Thomas – – 17 pts
2nd NED 642 – Huisman Menno – – 30 pts
3rd NED 649 – Bakker Ted – – 31 pts
4th GBR 5914 – Davis Paul – – 52 pts
5th GBR 5851 – Guess Roger – – 56 pts
6th GBR 6067 – Bunn Chris – – 57 pts
7th NED 646 – De Combe Gilles – – 62 pts
8th GBR 6135 – Brown Chris – – 62 pts
9th GBR 6126 – Denison Stephen – – 64 pts
10th GBR 6006 – Lee Mark – – 67 pts
11th GBR 6122 – Frary Matthew – – 83 pts
12th GBR 5781 – Butler Alex – – 97 pts
13th GBR 6134 – Horey Vincent – – 124 pts
14th GBR 5927 – Baily Samuel – – 125 pts
15th NED 637 – Duetz Hans – – 126 pts
16th NED 627 – De Boer Michiel – – 132 pts
17th NED 692 – de Geus Paul – – 133 pts
18th NED 675 – de Regt Bas – – 137 pts
19th NED 605 – Beemster Annemieke – – 139 pts
20th GBR 5943 – Popple Phillip – – 148 pts