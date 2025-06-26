Foiling Week – WASZP and Switch complete Lake Garda series

The first half of Lake Garda Malcesine Foiling Week, for the WASZP and Switch classes, completed their racing on Wednesday.

The WASZP class raced in two fleets, the 6.9s and the 7.5–8.2s.

Jacopo Andrian came out on top in the 6.9 division, holding off Olivia Castaldi and Leonardo Vanelo. Britain’s Imogen Green was ninth.

In the 110 strong 7.5–8.2 fleet, Spain’s Pablo Astiazaran Perez-Cela took the win ahead of Italy’s Federico Bergamasco and Mosè Bellomi. Peter Cope from the Isle of Man was best of the Brits finishing fourth.

While Nora Doksrod took out 1st overall in the Women’s division.

In the 32 strong Switch fleet it was a British one-two. Finley Dickinson taking a one point victory ahead of Sam Whaley, with Swiss Matteo Paulon in third.

The Switch – a one design Moth type – competitors included long-time Inter Moth sailor Simon Hiscocks (6th), Team GBR ILCA7 sailor Micky Beckett and Aussie Olympic Gold medalists Matt Wearn and Tom Burton.

The full-on International Moth class start their Foiling Week racing Thursday (26 June) with a 94 entry.

That event will be followed by their 2025 World Championship, with 150+ entries at Fraglia Vela Malcesine from 07 to 13 July.