Transatlantic Race 2025 – Christian Zugel’s Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 takes Line Honours

Volvo 70 Tschüss 2 (USA), owned by Christian Zugel and co-skippered by Johnny Mordaunt, takes Line Honours in the West to East Transatlantic Race 2025.

Tschüss 2 finished in an elapsed time of 07 Day 15 Hrs 29 Mins and 10 Secs.

Tschüss 2 Crew: Christian Zugel, Johnny Mordaunt, Al Fraser, Andrew McLean, Campbell Field, Christopher Welch, Edward Myers, Fredric Shanks, Neal McDonald, Nicholas O’Leary, Pete Cumming, Stefano Nava, Stu Bannatyne, Trystan Seal.

Oliver Kobale’s VO65 Sisi is expected to be the next boat to finish the Transatlantic Race 2025. The Austrian team is just off the South Coast of Ireland with 300 miles to go.