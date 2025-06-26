505 UK Open Nationals – Hamlin and Zinn set the pace at WPNSA

Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn of the USA lead the 2025 International 505 UK Open Nationals at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA).

Great fresh-breeze sailing for the opening day of the 505 UK Nationals with Hamlin and Zinn winning the day 1 Ralph Wadham Trophy with back-to-back wins.

Second in the first race were Aussie pair Michael Quirk and Tim Needham, with Britain’s Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell in third, and Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe fourth.

In race 2, chasing Hamlin and Zinn home were Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon, with third Quirk and Needham.

Hamlin and Zinn take a three point lead into day 2, with second Quirk and Needham with 5 pts, third Sims and Gibbon with 7 pts, and fourth Gilbert and Mitchell tied on 8 pts with fifth Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe.

International 505 UK Open Nationals – Leaders after 2 races (26 entries)

1st USA 9262 Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR 9246 Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

4th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 3 5 – – 8 pts

5th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

6th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer – – 7 6 – – 13 pts

7th GBR 9232 Rob Gullan and Paul Childs – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

8th USA 9266 Mike Holt and Reeve Dunne – – 6 10 – – 16 pts

9th FRA 9270 Philippe Boite and Reeve Dunne – – 11 8 – – 19 pts

10th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Jonny Mildred – – 10 9 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .