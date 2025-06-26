Ferrari unveils Hypersail in a sporting challenge to conquer the oceans

Ferrari unveils Hypersail: Innovation, performance and efficiency in a sporting challenge to conquer the oceans

Ferrari Hypersail: The Prancing Horse enters the world of sailing.

The world’s first 100-foot monohull with a foil on the keel, designed to fly on three points of contact.

Open innovation and two-way technological transfer between the sports car and nautical sectors.

The yacht, built in Italy, will be energy self-sufficient, powered by renewable energy sources.

Launch and initial sea trials scheduled for 2026.

Ferrari has unveiled its new Ferrari Hypersail project. Led by Team Principal Giovanni Soldini, Hypersail aims to establish an outstanding research and development platform focused on offshore sailing.

The yacht, designed by French naval architect Guillaume Verdier, is a groundbreaking 100-foot ocean-racing monohull prototype, designed to fly stably on three contact points. Its unique innovation links one foil to a canting keel, with the other support points being a rudder and, alternately, the two lateral foils.

Currently under construction in Italy, the boat will launch in 2026 and begin sea trials soon after.

Verdier’s most notable innovation is the use of a canting keel as the support for one of the foils, with the other two contact points being a foil on the rudder and, alternately, the two lateral foils. The 100-foot yacht will also be the first of its size in the world to be entirely energy self-sufficient.

The search for entirely original solutions applied to the nautical world led to the filing of nine patents, with six more currently being drafted. The contribution that the pursuit of maximum performance at sea is making to the evolution of the Prancing Horse’s sports cars is equally significant.

Read more here . . . https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/hypersail