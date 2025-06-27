Malcesine Foiling Week – International Moth Rock Star Week

The International Moth class started their Lake Garda Foiling Week racing Thursday (26 June).
The 94 strong entry is looking very ‘Rock Star’, headed-up by the present World Champion Kiwi Mattias Coutts, a number of former champions including Paul Goodison, Tom Slingsby and Dylan Fletcher, and a bunch of America’s Cup and SailGP sailors on a sort of ‘busman’s holiday’ at a very nice venue with friends.
After day 1 and three races completed, Enzo Balanger of France has three wins in the yellow flight, with Jack Bennett of New Zealand from the blue flight, in second overall with a 2, 1, 1 scoreline.
In third is Jacob Pye (2, 2, 2), fourth Paul Goodison (4, 3, 3), fifth Mattias Coutts (7, 3, 3) and sixth Ryan Littlechild (3, 7, 4).
The other race winner in the blue flight was Rily Gibbs of the USA.
This event will be followed by the Moth 2025 World Championship, with 150+ entries at Fraglia Vela Malcesine from 07 to 13 July.
Foiling Week Int Moth – Leaders after 3 races (94 entries)
1st FRA 6 Enzo BALANGER – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd NZL 11 Jack BENNETT – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts
3rd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts
4th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 4 3 3 – – 10 pts
5th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 7 3 3 – – 13 pts
6th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 3 7 4 – – 14 pts
7th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 5 4 5 – – 14 pts
8th AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 6 2 9 – – 17 pts
9th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 9 5 4 – – 18 pts
10th MLT 5 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 6 5 7 – – 18 pts
11th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 5 6 7 – – 18 pts
12th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 7 4 10 – – 21 pts
13th GBR 5247 Dylan FLETCHER – – 11 7 5 – – 23 pts
14th USA 5009 Brooks REED – – 12 10 2 – – 24 pts
15th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 10 8 8 – – 26 pts
16th NOR 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 12 12 6 – – 30 pts
17th NZL 5106 Tim HOWSE – – 14 8 8 – – 30 pts
18th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 8 11 13 – – 32 pts
19th AUS 5087 Iain JENSEN – – 9 9 14 – – 32 pts
20th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 15 13 6 – – 34 pts