Malcesine Foiling Week – International Moth Rock Star Week

The International Moth class started their Lake Garda Foiling Week racing Thursday (26 June).

The 94 strong entry is looking very ‘Rock Star’, headed-up by the present World Champion Kiwi Mattias Coutts, a number of former champions including Paul Goodison, Tom Slingsby and Dylan Fletcher, and a bunch of America’s Cup and SailGP sailors on a sort of ‘busman’s holiday’ at a very nice venue with friends.

After day 1 and three races completed, Enzo Balanger of France has three wins in the yellow flight, with Jack Bennett of New Zealand from the blue flight, in second overall with a 2, 1, 1 scoreline.

In third is Jacob Pye (2, 2, 2), fourth Paul Goodison (4, 3, 3), fifth Mattias Coutts (7, 3, 3) and sixth Ryan Littlechild (3, 7, 4).

The other race winner in the blue flight was Rily Gibbs of the USA.

This event will be followed by the Moth 2025 World Championship, with 150+ entries at Fraglia Vela Malcesine from 07 to 13 July.

Foiling Week Int Moth – Leaders after 3 races (94 entries)

1st FRA 6 Enzo BALANGER – – 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NZL 11 Jack BENNETT – – 2 1 1 – – 4 pts

3rd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 2 2 2 – – 6 pts

4th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 4 3 3 – – 10 pts

5th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 7 3 3 – – 13 pts

6th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 3 7 4 – – 14 pts

7th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 5 4 5 – – 14 pts

8th AUS 5175 Tom SLINGSBY – – 6 2 9 – – 17 pts

9th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 9 5 4 – – 18 pts

10th MLT 5 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 6 5 7 – – 18 pts

11th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 5 6 7 – – 18 pts

12th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 7 4 10 – – 21 pts

13th GBR 5247 Dylan FLETCHER – – 11 7 5 – – 23 pts

14th USA 5009 Brooks REED – – 12 10 2 – – 24 pts

15th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 10 8 8 – – 26 pts

16th NOR 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 12 12 6 – – 30 pts

17th NZL 5106 Tim HOWSE – – 14 8 8 – – 30 pts

18th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 8 11 13 – – 32 pts

19th AUS 5087 Iain JENSEN – – 9 9 14 – – 32 pts

20th GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 15 13 6 – – 34 pts

Full results available here . . .