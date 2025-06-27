Kieler Woche – Day 3 Nacra 17 and 470 Dinghy racing

Martin Wrigley and Bettine Harris (-3, 2) maintain an eight point lead in the mixed 470 after 6 races.

Beatriz Gago and Rodolfo Pires of Portugal are second after posting a 6 and 1.

Best of the day was Spain’s Jordi Xammer and Marta Cardona with a 1 and 3 to move into third

In the Nacra Tim Mourniac and Aloise Retornaz of France take a one point lead after posting a 3, 1, 1.

Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet slip to second after a 3, 3, 3 score. Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown (2, 2, 2) of Australia keep their third overall.

Mixed 470 Dinghy – Leaders after 6 races, 1 discard (26 entries)

1st GBR 55 Martin WRIGLEY and Bettine HARRIS – – 1 1 1 1 -3 2 – – 6 pts

2nd POR 25 Beatriz GAGO and Rodolfo PIRES – – 3 2 5 3 -6 1 – – 14 pts

3rd ESP 44 Jordi XAMMAR and Marta CARDONA – – 4 5 -11 9 1 3 – – 22 pts

4th POR 21 Diogo COSTA and Carolina JOAO – – 2 -7 7 2 5 6 – – 22 pts

5th ITA 6 Elena BERTA and Giulio CALABRO’ – – 7 -8 2 6 7 7 – – 29 pts

Other GBR

13th GBR 11 Charlie LEIGH and Sam WEBB – – -16 11 14 14 15 10 – – 64 pts

Mixed Nacra 17 – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (13 entries)

1st FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Aloise RETORNAZ – – 2 1 2 2 -3 2 3 1 1 – – 14 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 1 -3 1 1 2 1 3 3 3 – – 15 pts

3rd AUS 5 Brin LIDDELL and Rhiannan BROWN – – 4 2 6 5 1 -8 2 2 2 – – 24 pts

4th AUS 30 Ruben BOOTH and Rita BOOTH FERRANDO – – 3 4 3 -10 7 4 4 9 4 – – 38 pts

5th AUT 97 Laura FARESE and Matthäus ZÖCHLING – – 5 -8 4 7 4 3 7 6 7 – – 43 pts

6th SWE 14 Emil JÄRUDD and Hanna JONSSON – – -9 5 5 4 8 9 8 4 6 – – 49 pts

