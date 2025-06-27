505 UK Open Nationals – Sims and Gibbon take lead on Day 2

Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon take the lead of 2025 International 505 UK Open Nationals at Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy (WPNSA).

Sims and Gibbon (2, 1, 1) take a two point lead after five races. Day 1 leaders Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn (3, -4, 3) of the USA are second tied on 8pts with Australia’s Michael Quirk and Tim Needham (1, 2, -4).

Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe (-5, 5, 2) are fourth, tied on 15 pts with Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell (4, 3, -7).

International 505 UK Open Nationals – Leaders after 5 races (26 entries)

1st GBR 9246 Michael Sims and Carl Gibbon – – -5 2 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 9262 Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn – – 1 1 3 -4 3 – – 8 pts

3rd AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Tim Needham – – 2 3 1 2 -4 – – 8 pts

4th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 4 4 -5 5 2 – – 15 pts

5th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 3 5 4 3 -7 – – 15 pts

6th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Charles Dwyer – – 7 6 8 -10 5 – – 26 pts

7th GBR 9232 Rob Gullan and Paul Childs – – 8 7 -12 6 6 – – 27 pts

8th USA 9266 Mike Holt and Reeve Dunne – – 6 -10 6 7 9 – – 28 pts

9th FRA 9270 Philippe Boite and Tim Chiron – – -11 8 9 9 10 – – 36 pts

10th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Jonny Mildred – – 10 9 7 -12 11 – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .