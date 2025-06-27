Foiling Week – Enzo Balanger extends lead in International Moth

Enzo Balanger of France added two more wins and discarded a fourth to extend his lead to 3 pts after six races.
Jack Bennett (1, -4 , 3) of New Zealand from the blue flight, maintained second overall, one point ahead of anothr Kiwi, Jacob Pye (3, 2, 1). And it was yet another Kiwi, 2024 World Champion Mattias Coutts (-48, 4, 1) who despite a mixed day moved up into fourth.
Paul Goodison (6, 2, -10) is now fifth tied on 18 pts with Coutts. While Richard Schultheis (6, 1, 2) was another race winner moving into sixth.
Bit of a Pick & Mix day for some with Dylan Ftetcher, Tom Slingsby and Harry Melges eitting it out.
Foiling Week Int Moth – Leaders after 6 races (94 entries)
1st FRA 6 Enzo BALANGER – – 1 1 1 1 1 -4 – – 5 pts
2nd NZL 11 Jack Bennett BENNETT – – 2 1 1 1 -4 3 – – 8 pts
3rd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 2 2 2 -3 2 1 – – 9 pts
4th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 7 3 3 -48 4 1 – – 18 pts
5th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 4 3 3 6 2 -10 – – 18 pts
6th MLT 5 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 6 5 -7 6 1 2 – – 20 pts
7th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 5 4 5 4 5 -7 – – 23 pts
8th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 7 4 10 2 -11 2 – – 25 pts
9th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 3 7 4 -18 8 4 – – 26 pts
10th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 9 5 4 8 7 -13 – – 33 pts
11th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 5 6 7 5 12 -13 – – 35 pts
12th NOR 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 12 12 6 -48 3 9 – – 42 pts
13th USA 5009 Brooks REED – – 12 10 2 -48 13 6 – – 43 pts
14th AUS 5087 Iain JENSEN – – 9 9 -14 9 7 10 – – 44 pts
15th AUS 5171 John HARRIS – – -18 15 9 4 14 5 – – 47 pts
16th ESP 5032 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – -15 10 12 5 8 12 – – 47 pts
17th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 8 11 13 -48 6 9 – – 47 pts
18th NZL 5121 Henry HASLETT – – 13 13 10 -48 10 5 – – 51 pts
19th SUI 5172 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 34 6 -48 3 5 6 – – 54 pts
20th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 10 8 8 -26 9 19 – – 54 pts
21st GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 15 13 6 -21 12 11 – – 57 pts