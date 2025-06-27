Foiling Week – Enzo Balanger extends lead in International Moth

Enzo Balanger of France added two more wins and discarded a fourth to extend his lead to 3 pts after six races.

Jack Bennett (1, -4 , 3) of New Zealand from the blue flight, maintained second overall, one point ahead of anothr Kiwi, Jacob Pye (3, 2, 1). And it was yet another Kiwi, 2024 World Champion Mattias Coutts (-48, 4, 1) who despite a mixed day moved up into fourth.

Paul Goodison (6, 2, -10) is now fifth tied on 18 pts with Coutts. While Richard Schultheis (6, 1, 2) was another race winner moving into sixth.

Bit of a Pick & Mix day for some with Dylan Ftetcher, Tom Slingsby and Harry Melges eitting it out.

Foiling Week Int Moth – Leaders after 6 races (94 entries)

1st FRA 6 Enzo BALANGER – – 1 1 1 1 1 -4 – – 5 pts

2nd NZL 11 Jack Bennett BENNETT – – 2 1 1 1 -4 3 – – 8 pts

3rd NZL 5249 Jacob PYE – – 2 2 2 -3 2 1 – – 9 pts

4th NZL 1 Mattias COUTTS – – 7 3 3 -48 4 1 – – 18 pts

5th GBR 5250 Paul GOODISON – – 4 3 3 6 2 -10 – – 18 pts

6th MLT 5 Richard SCHULTHEIS – – 6 5 -7 6 1 2 – – 20 pts

7th USA 5007 Ben ROSENBERG – – 5 4 5 4 5 -7 – – 23 pts

8th NZL 5123 Sam STREET – – 7 4 10 2 -11 2 – – 25 pts

9th AUS 7 Ryan LITTLECHILD – – 3 7 4 -18 8 4 – – 26 pts

10th ARG 5122 Massimo CONTESSI – – 9 5 4 8 7 -13 – – 33 pts

11th GBR 4999 Henry WETHERELL – – 5 6 7 5 12 -13 – – 35 pts

12th NOR 5170 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 12 12 6 -48 3 9 – – 42 pts

13th USA 5009 Brooks REED – – 12 10 2 -48 13 6 – – 43 pts

14th AUS 5087 Iain JENSEN – – 9 9 -14 9 7 10 – – 44 pts

15th AUS 5171 John HARRIS – – -18 15 9 4 14 5 – – 47 pts

16th ESP 5032 Joel RODRIGUEZ PEREZ – – -15 10 12 5 8 12 – – 47 pts

17th USA 8 Richard DIDHAM – – 8 11 13 -48 6 9 – – 47 pts

18th NZL 5121 Henry HASLETT – – 13 13 10 -48 10 5 – – 51 pts

19th SUI 5172 Sebastien SCHNEITER – – 34 6 -48 3 5 6 – – 54 pts

20th SUI 5173 Nick ZELTNER – – 10 8 8 -26 9 19 – – 54 pts

21st GBR 4989 Giles SCOTT – – 15 13 6 -21 12 11 – – 57 pts

Full results available here . . .