Jérémie Beyou takes Vendée-Arctique lead on final leg

Jérémie Beyou on Charal leads the Vendée-Arctique fleet on the final leg to the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.
With less than 127 nm to run Beyou holds a narrow lead ahead of Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) with Charlie Dalin on Apivia in third place.
Samantha Davis ( Initiatives – Coeur) is now in fourth place battling with Kévin Escoffier (PRB).
ETA for the leaders is early hours of Wednesday 15 July.
Leading positions Tuesday updated at 15:00 hrs (FRA):
1st Charal – Jérémie Beyou DTF 127 nm
2nd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +4 nm
3rd APIVIA – Charlie Dalin +13 nm
4th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +25 nm
5th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +38 nm
6th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +39 nm
7th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +52 nm
8th Pysmian Group – Giancarlo Pedote +65
9th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +69 nm
10th V & B – Mayenne – Maxime Sorel +81 nm
11th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +95 nm
