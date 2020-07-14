Negri and Lambertenghi 2020 Italian Star Class National Champions

Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi of Italy are the 2020 Italian Star Class National Champions.

Only a small fleet for the championship on Lake Garda, with Negri and Lambertenghi winning all four races.

Second were Nicolo Saidelli ITA and Frithjof Kleen GER, and in third place Pierpaolo Cristofor and Sebastian Mazzarol ITA.

Full results available here . . .

New Dates:

The Star class European Championship is rescheduled for 28 October to 1 November 2020 hosted by Fraglia Vela Riva, Riva del Garda, Italy.

The Eastern Hemisphere Championship is rescheduled for 21 to 24 September 2020 at Cannes, France

The 2020 World Championship is rescheduled for 13 to 21 November hosted by the Coral Reef Yacht Club and the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club, Miami, USA.

Related Post:

Early Victory for Kusznierewicz and Prada at Bacardi Cup