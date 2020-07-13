Vendée-Arctique – Leader rounds final waypoint before finish

Charlie Dalin on Apivia was first to round Gallimard, the final waypoint before the finish in Les Sables d’Olonne.

Dalin led the Vendée-Arctique fleet from Jérémie Beyou (Charal) by less than 2 nm, with Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) in third place.

Fourth placed Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) and fifth placed Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur) have both closed on the leading trio in the approach to the mark.

In the middle of a weak ridge, this virtual mark positioned more than 500 miles in the west of Les Sables d’Olonne could upset the final positions as the leading group slow after rounding the mark.

The southwest wind will switch to the west once the waypoint is passed and they turn downwind before the wind increases from the north on the final approach to the finish.

ETA for the leaders is Wednesday 15 July.

Leading positions Monday updated at 09:45 hrs (FRA):

1st APIVIA – Charlie Dalin DTF 551 nm

2nd Charal – Jérémie Beyou +1.7 nm

3rd LinkedOut – Thomas Ruyant +3.2 nm

4th PRB – Kévin Escoffier +10 nm

5th Initiatives – Coeur – Samantha Davies +15 nm

6th Maître CoQ – Yannick Bestaven +36 nm

7th SeaExplorer – YC de Monaco – Boris Herrmann +50 nm

8th NewRest – Art et Fenetres – Fabrice Amedeo +51 nm

9th Banque Populaire X – Clarisse Crémer +67 nm

10th Pysmian Group – Giancarlo Pedote + 73

