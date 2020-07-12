RORC switch Ushant race for day race at Cowes

RORC cancel the L’Ile d’Ouessant (Ushant) Race and in its place will organise a long day race in the English Channel using laid and virtual marks, starting and finishing in Cowes.

“It was a difficult decision as we were all keen to run a proper offshore race,” said RORC Racing Manager Chris Stone. “The crux of the decision was based around the guidance that overnight stays away from home are permitted, but only with others from the same or one other household.”

“Our medical expert also pointed out that it would be impossible to honour the 1m+ social distancing guidance when down below in all but the largest race boats.”

The decision only affects the Ushant race and options for the Cherbourg race (Sept) will be taken at the end of July.

The RORC will now put in place a Mini Series series of long day races which will include:

1 – The ‘Race the Wight’ on Saturday 1 August (see Note 1)

2 – A round the cans day race in the Channel on Saturday 15 August

3 – A long day race on Saturday 22 August

4 – The Cherbourg race (or its replacement) on Saturday 5 September.

Trophies will be awarded to each class winner, the Two Handed division and overall.

Note 1 – Race the Wight

The RORC Race Management team have also reviewed the eligibility criteria for the forthcoming Race the Wight.

There is no change to the Two Handed division, but the number of crew on any boat will be limited to six in total, or two thirds of the IRC crew number (rounded down), whichever is the least, with a minimum of three people.

RORC Racing Manager Chris Stone noted:

“With the changes in regulations we believe that adopting the maximum crew of six people or two thirds of the boats IRC crew number (rounded down) is a fair solution for all the fleet and allows the smaller boats a greater opportunity to observe social distancing guidelines.”

Entries and registration through RORC Sailgate: https://rorc.sailgate.com

Related Post:

RORC returns to competitive racing with Race the Wight