RORC returns to competitive racing with Race the Wight

The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC) will return to competitive racing with a race around the Isle of Wight on Saturday 1 August.

The first RORC race since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic will replace the originally scheduled Channel Race, and is open to COVID-19 compliant crews following Government regulations in both the Two Handed and family/same-household classes.

Race the Wight entries are required to have an IRC TCC of 0.900 and above.

Starting from the Royal Yacht Squadron line in Cowes, the fleet will race anti-clockwise around the Isle of Wight, heading westwards towards Yarmouth.

They finish at the RYS line back at Cowes to complete the 50-nautical mile race.

All competitors will register their own finish times after crossing the line and submit them for the final results.

Musto will provide prizes for the class winners and the overall winner, all entry fees will go to the Scaramouche Sailing Trust and the NHS.

The Notice of Race is available HERE.

Race the Wight Entries and registration through RORC Sailgate: https://rorc.sailgate.com/