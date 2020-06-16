Luca Devoti to stand for the Vice-Presidency of World Sailing Board.

Luca Devoti, the Italian Finn Silver Medalist and former America’s Cup skipper is standing for Vice-Presidency of the 2020-2024 World Sailing Board.

I am sailor for the sailors, today I start my campaign as aspiring vp of world sailing, new winds need to blow to make our sport great, I call on all sailors around the world to make their voice heard.

“I have thought long and hard about presenting this candidacy. I have a huge respect for those who, before me, have steered World Sailing. At the same time, I believe I can provide value by contributing my experience and passion at these difficult times, and therefore I am ready and willing to stand up as a candidate.”

“I believe that my past and current professional engagement in different activities in the sailing world provide me with a comprehensive insight into the culture and interests of sailors, coaches, different MNA’s and manufacturers”.

A sailor all his life, Luca Devoti started his sport career in Lake Garda (Northern Italy) at the age of 18 and won an Olympic Silver Medal in the Finn Class in Sydney at the age of 38.

Skipper for the Italian team +39 in the 32nd America’s Cup (Valencia, 2007), Luca Devoti also founded Devoti Sailing, an independent manufacturer that has sold over 5,000 boats since 1993.

Still involved in competitive sailing, Luca Devoti launched the Dinghy Academy in Valencia, where is now coaching young Olympic class sailors.

