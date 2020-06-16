The defender always has a jump start . . . they write the rules

Ben Ainslie . . . ‘Beating you Kiwis on home water, it doesn’t get tougher that that’

Ainslie made the comment during an interview with Matt Brown of the New Zealand Herald, adding . . . ‘we will have to catch up with the local team!’

Ainslie confirmed that INEOS Team UK would start transiting to New Zealand in July and would be operational in Auckland in September 2020.

The loss of the two preliminary events in Europe means that the AC75 event in Auckland – scheduled for December – will now be the first time the AC36 teams meet in competition and see the results of their design team efforts.

For the Brits that will be crunch-time, following a long history of America’s Cup failures!



Ainsle compared the situation to the 2013 America’s Cup in San Francisco, which had little preliminary competition and also involved new designs.

Then it quickly became obvious that the Kiwi team had an advantage, and Ainslie speculated that it would happen again in Auckland.

“Someone will have a jump for sure” . . . and how quickly you can react to that in the time available to catch-up and surpass that advantage would be critical.

Ainslie revealed that the teams were still waiting for key information on the control of the boats, and how that is monitored.

When they received that information and how quickly they could react would be a key period in their design development.

