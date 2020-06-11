INEOS Team UK . . . Chimera has increased our design productivity x10

INEOS Team UK and Coderus revolutionise the America’s Cup boat development process with a game-changing new software code-named Chimera.

The new software is code-named Chimera and its development has been led by INEOS Team UK’s Chief Designer Nick Holroyd.

Chimera makes it possible for a designer to sketch an idea on a screen and for that idea to then travel seamlessly and without further intervention all the way to the final CFD run.



The innovative software can take a design, add it to a model of the whole boat, and then run it through the team’s Velocity Prediction Program (VPP) to test whether it will make the boat faster or not.

If positive, Chimera can then prepare the model for a full simulation run across many different boat states in the team’s CFD program.

To make the most of Chimera, however, the team needed to bring the software to life by developing a user interface (UI). This is where INEOS Team UK partner, Coderus, came to the fore.

Coderus – a Cypress Design Partner, Microchip’s App Developer Specialist and an Authorised Design Centre for Qualcomm – brought their expertise in application development and high-quality user interfaces to the team to develop the UI for Chimera.

This is software that now sits at the very heart of the team’s creative design process.

Speaking about the development of Chimera, Chief Designer Nick Holroyd said:

“With the expertise of experienced programmers and CFD engineers in the team such as Andy Bryson and Nitin Garg we knew we would be able to handle the background data that would be passed from one test to another.”

“But to be able to develop the UI we required extra resource and that is where Coderus were invaluable.”

“Chimera has increased our design productivity x10 . . .”

Read more here . . .

