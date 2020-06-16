WASZP set amended schedule for 2020 / 21

As the world begins to open up, the WASZP class is taking full advantage of any opportunity to connect its community.

With all tier 1 and 2 WASZP events cancelled for 2020, including the July WASZP Games/Europeans in Garda, it has given a great opportunity for domestic events to take on larger importance.

Foiling Week has been scheduled for 17 -20 September 2020 giving those of you who are craving some Lake Garda perfection and a large fleet an opportunity to still sail.

The 2021 International WASZP Games are scheduled for 9 to 18 April at Wakatere Boating Club Auckland just after Easter and just after the Americas Cup.

The ultimate sailing holiday experience, with crowds now allowed back in NZ, there is hope that at the very least a trans-tasman travel bubble will be in force soon.

If any WASZP Sailors can not attend the games due to Covid-19 restrictions the event will still run in the form of a Pacific Championships.

Even as a Pacific Championships we would envisage a 100+ boat fleet with the AUS/NZ rivalry enhanced by participation and growth of the pacific nations.

This would then put a heavy focus on our Tier 2 events for 2021, with significant interest around an American Championship and European Championship.

2021 WASZP Event Circuit (draft)

WASZP Games/Pacific Championships April 9-18

American Championships June (Prior to SailGP New York)

European Championships August – Venue TBC

WASZP EuroCup – 6 legs – TBC

Related Post:

NZ Government opens border for America’s Cup teams