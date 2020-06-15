Harold Cudmore’s yachting skills are only matched by his talent for storytelling!

This edition of the RORC Time Over Distance Series is with Harold Cudmore who hails from Cork, Ireland.

In the 1970s Cudmore was one of the first sailors to travel the world to compete at international yachting events, especially match racing.

In 1986, Harold became the first non-American to win the Congressional Cup. In the America’s Cup Cudmore was heavily involved in several British campaigns during the 1980s and was the head coach of the 1992 winning campaign America3 and coach for the all-women’s campaign in 1995.



Between 1977 and 1993, Harold Cudmore took part in seven editions of the Admiral’s Cup. Racing for Ireland, Great Britain, Australia, and Germany.

In 1989, Harold Cudmore was the mastermind ashore for the victorious British team.

To this day, Harold travels the world racing in a wide variety of inshore and offshore events.

His amazing abilities as a yachtsman are only matched by his talent for storytelling!

