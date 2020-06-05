President Kim Andersen’s update on the various World Sailing ‘Townhall Meetings’

Kim Andersen, President of World Sailing, has released his latest Newsletter update on the status and actions of sailing’s world governing body.

Mr Andersen reminds us that with World Sailing’s recommendations on how to manage events in this COVID-19 situation, we are equipped to start up our sport as soon as it is allowed by the local legislation.

But his newsletter misses the obvious opportunity to indicate the direct links to this important information . . . I assume he is refering to this WHO document – Be ready for Covid-19

The main item of interest is the ‘Townhall Meeting’ for Member National Authorities (MNA) and Council members, held on the 20 May.

This focused on the resolution for allowing electronic voting as a plan B for the Annual Conference in Abu Dhabi, and setting the agenda and framework for the Mid-Year meeting.

The result of that 20 May ‘Townhall meeting’ was that another Mid-Year Townhall Meeting be held after receiving the amended resolution votes. This Mid-Year Meeting is set for 24 June 2020 at 12:00 BST.

At the June Mid-Year Townhall Meeting, the Executive Office will acknowledge receipt of votes and the counting of the votes will be supervised by the Chairmen of the Audit Committee and Constitution Committee.

The vote is now open for MNAs and will close at 12:00hrs UTC on Friday 18 June.

A report has been published on the World Sailing website explaining the feedback received by the deadline and the various changes that have been made.

Doublehanded Offshore Sailing –



The 2020 Offshore World Championship was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but double handed offshore sailing is thriving globally, and a list of events is available here.

Sustainability Agenda 2030 receives Awards nomination –

The World Sailing Sustainability Agenda 2030 has been shortlisted as a Best Sports Governing Body Initiative and Sustainability in Sports Award for the 2020 Sports Business Awards 2020.

#SailingAllTogether –



Following the outbreak of COVID-19, World Sailing launched #SailingAllTogether, a digital media video campaign to bring sailors around the world together across World Sailing’s social media channels.

If you would like to get involved, please email your videos to [email protected]

The full Newsletter can be read here . . .

