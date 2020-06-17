Poole Week to go ahead in August

Plans for Bournemouth Digital Poole Week in August 2020 are to go ahead.

Parkstone Yacht Club is optimistic that Poole Week – one of the UK’s most popular and well-established regatta weeks for dinghies and small keelboats – will go ahead.

Racing will have to be run in a manner that takes into account such restrictions and ‘social-distancing’ measures as may be in place at the time.

The dates definitely won’t be changing: Sunday 23 to Friday 28 August.

Entries are being accepted now, with no payment needed until two weeks before the event.

Given the facilities and the space available at Parkstone, it’s believed that this will be possible.

And even though shore-side activities and social events might be curtailed, or at least compromised in some way, beer will still be available.

After all, Badger Beers are one of the sponsors, alongside Axent Embroidery and the title sponsor, Bournemouth Digital.

Entries, updates and information available on the Poole Week website.

