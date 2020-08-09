IOC celebrates Safer Sport Day

On Saturday, 8 August, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) joined the celebrations for Safer Sport Day to promote safe sport and the protection of athletes from all forms of harassment and abuse.

Championed by the International Safeguards for Children in Sport Initiative, a coalition of more than 60 organisations working together to make sport safer, in which the IOC is represented on the advisory board.

Safer Sport Day is an opportunity to reflect on and raise awareness of athlete safeguarding globally, encouraging every sport and sport-for-development organisations to tackle this issue and improve athlete protection.

Athletes’ safety and wellbeing is a priority and a core value for the IOC, which is committed to leading and supporting the Olympic Movement in the implementation of safeguarding measures, in line with its mission stated in the Olympic Charter to “promote safe sport and the protection of athletes from all forms of harassment and abuse”.

The IOC Prevention of Harassment and Abuse Working Group collaborates with subject matter experts and Olympic Movement stakeholders to develop and implement initiatives to safeguard athletes from harassment and abuse in sport.

It includes representatives from four IOC commissions: Athletes’ Commission, Athletes’ Entourage Commission, Medical and Scientific Commission and Women in Sport Commission.

See full IOC document here . . .

