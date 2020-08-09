Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup – Day 2

Magnificent summer conditions blessed the second day, Sunday 9 August, for the Royal Southern YC August Charity Cup.

Three IRC Classes (31 teams racing with a reduced crew)

In IRC One, Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly still leads after four races. Tokoloshe III is second and James Gair’s Mills 39 Zero II in third.

In IRC Two, Simon Perry’s J/109 Jiraffe drops to second place after a stunning performance by David Franks’ Cowes based team racing J/112E Leon.

In Race 3 Leon took line honours, and the win on corrected time, by a significant margin. Race 4 was also won by Leon, but the team was pushed all the way by James Harayda’s Sun Fast 3300 Gentoo, which includes Dee Caffari amongst the crew.

Race winners for the Day Two in the IRC Classes were: David Bartholomew’s Cape 31 Tokoloshe III, Ian Atkins’ IC37 Icy, David Franks’ J/112E Leon and Sam Laidlaw’s Quarter Tonner BLT.

In IRC Three, Sam Laidlaw’s BLT had a perfect day winning both races. Julian Metherell’s Bullit retains second place. However, two podium finishes for Olly and Sam Love’s SJ320 Frank 3, lifts the team up to third.

18 Strong J/70 Class with a limited crew

Two race wins for James Peters and Jonathan Calascione’s Calypso Sunday, kept the team at the top of the leader board on Day Two.

Paul Ward’s Eat Sleep J Repeat won the last race to move up to second. Chris Taylor’s EV Experts scored well to make third place after five races completed.

Etchells and XOD

In the XOD Class Peter Baines’ Felix won both of Sunday’s races to take the lead in the regatta. Tim Harding’s Calypso is now second. James Markby’s Xpeditious retains third.

In the Etchells Class, Malcolm Offord’s The Plant Hunter still leads the class.

Nicholas Stagg’s China White scored the best results of the day (3-2-1) to move up to second place. Shaun Frohlich’s Exabyte is just a point behind China White in third.

VPRS Club Class (13 teams racing with a reduced crew)

With a perfect score of three wins Mike Wallis’ J/122 Jahmali is the firm leader in the VPRS Club Class 1.

Michael O’Donnell’s J/121 Darkwood was second in both races and moves up to second in class. David Hitchcock’s XP38 Red Five is third after three races.

In VPRS Club Class 2, today’s race winners were Jonty Sherwill’s dayboat Cockleshell and the Greig City Academy’s Intro22 Riot, skippered by Kai Hockley.

Cockleshell is now leading the class by a single point from the Greig City Academy’s Eros, skippered by Azat Ulutas. Riot retains third place.

The regatta is raising money for charities Solent Mind and Hamble Sea Scouts.

