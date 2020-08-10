Melges 24 Lake Garda victory for Andrea Racchelli

Altea of Andrea Racchelli took overall victory with a 1 – 2 finish on the final day of racing for the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Torbole, Lake Garda.

Andrea Racchelli sailing with Gaudenzio Bonini, Federico Zam, Michele Gregoratto and Matteo Ram won the penultimate race, with rival Taki 4 of Marco Zammarchi in second place.

In the eighth and final race of the event Racchelli finished second behind race winner Melgina of Paolo Brescia to finish with a three point overall victory.

Taki 4 of Marco Zammarchi was placed second overall and leading Corinthian finishers.

Melgina of Paolo Brescia was third overall, Strambapapà of Michele Paoletti fourth and Britain’s GILL Race Team of Miles Quinton took fifth place and second Corinthian crew.

After this inaugural event on Garda, the Melges 24 fleet will gather again on Attersee (Austria) at the end of August.

Melges 24 – European Sailing Series at Torbole – Final after Day 3

1st ITA 722 Altea – – Andrea Racchelli – – 18,0 pts

2nd ITA 778 Taki 4 – – Marco Zammarchi, – – 21,0 pts

3rd ITA 693 Melgina – – Brescia Paolo – – 28,0 pts

4th ITA 689 Strambapapà – – Michele Paoletti – – 28,0 pts

5th GBR 694 GILL Race Team- – Miles Quinton – – 34,0 pts

6th HUN 759 Seven_Five_Nine – – Ákos Csoltó – – 38,0 pts

7th GER 677 White Room – – Tarabochia Luis – – 44,0 pts

8th SLO 726 Atena – – Jure Jerkovic – – 47,0 pts

9th EST 790 Lenny – – Tonu Toniste – – 49,0 pts

10th SUI 821 Andele – – Hotz Jörg – – 59,0 pts

11th GER 504 Disco Volante – – Gastl Sebastian – – 77,0 pts

12th ITA 636 Marrakech Express – – Roberto Doria – – 81,0 pts

13th GER 327 Ballyhoo Reloaded – – Thiermann Martin – – 81,0 pts

14th ITA 528 Zero24 – – Fabio Rochell – – 87,0 pts

15th ITA 433 Wayset – – Alfredo Liverani – – 96,0 pts

16th GER 647 Ace – – Jannes Wiedemann – – 99,0 pts

