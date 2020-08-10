Melges 24 Lake Garda victory for Andrea Racchelli

Altea of Andrea Racchelli took overall victory with a 1 – 2 finish on the final day of racing for the Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Torbole, Lake Garda.
Andrea Racchelli sailing with Gaudenzio Bonini, Federico Zam, Michele Gregoratto and Matteo Ram won the penultimate race, with rival Taki 4 of Marco Zammarchi in second place.
In the eighth and final race of the event Racchelli finished second behind race winner Melgina of Paolo Brescia to finish with a three point overall victory.
Taki 4 of Marco Zammarchi was placed second overall and leading Corinthian finishers.
Melgina of Paolo Brescia was third overall, Strambapapà of Michele Paoletti fourth and Britain’s GILL Race Team of Miles Quinton took fifth place and second Corinthian crew.
After this inaugural event on Garda, the Melges 24 fleet will gather again on Attersee (Austria) at the end of August.
Melges 24 – European Sailing Series at Torbole – Final after Day 3
1st ITA 722 Altea – – Andrea Racchelli – – 18,0 pts
2nd ITA 778 Taki 4 – – Marco Zammarchi, – – 21,0 pts
3rd ITA 693 Melgina – – Brescia Paolo – – 28,0 pts
4th ITA 689 Strambapapà – – Michele Paoletti – – 28,0 pts
5th GBR 694 GILL Race Team- – Miles Quinton – – 34,0 pts
6th HUN 759 Seven_Five_Nine – – Ákos Csoltó – – 38,0 pts
7th GER 677 White Room – – Tarabochia Luis – – 44,0 pts
8th SLO 726 Atena – – Jure Jerkovic – – 47,0 pts
9th EST 790 Lenny – – Tonu Toniste – – 49,0 pts
10th SUI 821 Andele – – Hotz Jörg – – 59,0 pts
11th GER 504 Disco Volante – – Gastl Sebastian – – 77,0 pts
12th ITA 636 Marrakech Express – – Roberto Doria – – 81,0 pts
13th GER 327 Ballyhoo Reloaded – – Thiermann Martin – – 81,0 pts
14th ITA 528 Zero24 – – Fabio Rochell – – 87,0 pts
15th ITA 433 Wayset – – Alfredo Liverani – – 96,0 pts
16th GER 647 Ace – – Jannes Wiedemann – – 99,0 pts
Full results available here . . .
