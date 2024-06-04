Nominations open for new RYA Awards – Celebrate those making a real difference in our boating community

Nominations are now open for the new look RYA Awards, recognising the outstanding contributions made by individuals and RYA affiliated organisations throughout the UK.

From inspirational volunteers to thriving and forward-thinking clubs, we’re celebrating all those going the extra mile to support our boating community.

“For the first time, we’re bringing together the previous Club of the Year and Volunteer Awards into one celebration. These revamped awards offer a brilliant way of recognising achievement, as well as a chance to say a special thank you to those who make it possible” said RYA Director of Sport Development, Rob Clark.

The RYA Awards will be presented across two categories.

Affiliate Awards

The Affiliate Awards, supported by Gallagher, honour clubs, classes and affiliated organisations playing a vital role in the vibrant and thriving boating network.

In this category you’ll find awards including Together on Water, The Green Blue team, Young Person’s, Active and Event of the Year.

Individual Awards

The Individual Awards celebrate the exceptional commitment and achievements of both long-standing and young volunteers. Whether it’s mowing the lawn, making tea, helming the safety boat or simply getting stuck in wherever needed- it all counts.

Awards in this category include Unsung Hero, Long Service, Rising Star, Guiding Light and Inspirational Race Coach or Instructor.

Make your nomination

Nominations must be made before midday on 16 September 2024.

Category finalists will be invited to a reception held at the RYA Dinghy & Watersports Show on Saturday 22 February 2025 where the overall category winners will be announced.

Find out more information about the categories and make your nomination.