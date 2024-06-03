Boris Herrmann gambles on the North for victory in New York Vendée solo race to France

Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé et Prévoyance) is back in the lead of the New York Vendée Les Sables d’Olonneat some 500 miles north west of the Azores.

While it seems like Boris Herrmann (Malizia Seaexplorer) might be gambling to go for outright victory on the fifth day of the New York Vendée Les Sables d’Olonne.

He is heading more directly north, going the long way around the system to find the reaching and downwind conditions which are his boat’s strongest point of sail.

The German might sail many more miles than his rival but the computer modelling shows him covering that distance quicker and pipping Dalin for the win.

In the main group places are being traded regularly.

James Harayda, the second youngest skipper in the fleet on a 2008 boat Gentoo Sailing Team, is now up to fifth after taking a big hitch to the north, away from the fleet and his rivals.

His moment of glory might be short lived, but in terms of actual distance to the finish between Britain’s 5th placed Harayda and 11th placed Pip Hare (Medallia) there is only 23 miles, with 12th placed Samantha Davies (Initiatives-Cœur) a further six miles.

Vendee New York Qualifier Leaderboard Day 5