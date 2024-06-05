Gelert wins First British 5.5 Metre Championship for half a century

Some of the finest names in British yachting took part in the first 5.5 Metre British National Championship for around 50 years.

A small fleet of boats from three nations completed ten races at the Royal Yacht Squadron, Cowes, from 1-4 June, in a range of conditions from 5 to 27 knots.

Gelert (GBR 40) of James Howells, Andy Beadsworth and Simon Fry took the title win with a three point advantage from New Moon III (BAH 25) of Mark Holowesko, Christoph Burger and Peter Vlasov.

The Jean Genie (GBR 43) of Peter Morton, Andrew Palfrey and Ruairidh Scott finished third, a further point behind the leading pair.



The championship opened on Saturday with two races in winds up to 27 knots and two emphatic wins from The Jean Genie, which was tailor made to perform in those conditions.

Sunday brought much lighter conditions and snakes and ladders in the Solent tide with most boats having a turn at the front, but a solid performance from Gelert with a 1, 1, 2 moved them into the lead, which she never relinquished during the rest of the regatta.

Lighter conditions continued on Monday, and with a brief change of crew, New Moon III with Christoph Burger, Charlie Cumbley and Peter Vlasov took three race wins.

They led the first two races from start to finish, and in the final race overtook early leader Girls on Film (GBR 41) of Louise Morton, Sam Haines and Andrew Mills) on the final downwind.

Otto (NOR 69) of Bent Christian Wilhelmsen, Lasse Berthelsen and Herve Cunningham took third place three times with the fleet tightly packed for most races.

The final day promised stronger wind, and though this only arrived at the end of the second race it was enough for The Jean Genie to show her legs and they romped away for two race wins.

In the first race The Jean Genie took the lead from Girls on Film after Peter Morton tacked repeatedly in front of his wife on the second upwind to push them back and take the lead. Gelert only needed one race to secure the title.

James Howells, helm on Gelert commented, “It’s only the second time I have sailed a 5.5 Metre, both generously loaned by Peter Morton. It’s fantastic racing in the Solent and I think the committee did a fantastic job to get 10 good race in across tide, very impressive and close racing.”

At a rough guess the last British 5.5 Metre Championship was held in the 1960s in Poole. At the time, the driving force in the class was Robin Aisher, who passed away in 2023. His daughter Sally was in Cowes and was delighted to present to prizes to the winning crews to complete the circle.

The Royal Yacht Squadron is bidding for the 2026 World Championship, so it may not be too long before a large fleet of 5.5 Metres is once again gracing the waters of the Solent.

5.5 Metre British National Championship

1st GBR 40 Gelert – James Howells – Royal Southern YC – – 22 pts

2nd BAH 25 New Moon III – Mark Holowesko – Nassau YC – – 25 pts

3rd GBR 43 The Jean Genie – Peter Morton – RYS – – 26 pts

4th GBR 41 Girls on Film – Louise Morton – RORC – – 26 pts

5th NOR 68 OTTO – Bent Christian Wilhelmsen – KNS – – 34 pts