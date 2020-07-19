IKA Committee approves additional Formula Kite equipment

The International Kite Association has approved nine additional Formula Kite Registered Series Production Equipment applications.

The IKA received applications for equipment registrations from 23 manufacturers.

On Saturday 18 July, the IKA technical committee approved the following equipment items:

Chubanga (Hydrofoil System)

Flymaax (Kite)

Duotone (Hydrofoil System)

Uramoztu (Hydrofoil System)

Enata (Hydrofoil System)

KFA (Hydrofoil System)

Taaroa (Hydrofoil System)

Airush (Hydrofoil System)

Flying Sardine (Hydrofoil System)

Full details will be published shortly.

Previously approved equipment items:

Moses (Hydrofoil System)

Elf/Aeros (Kites)

Levitaz (Hydrofoil System)

Ozone (Kites)

Flysurfer (Kites)

F-One (Kites)

All registered equipment will now be evaluated in competition until the end of 2021.

World Sailing will then license the equipment for the 2024 Paris Olympics – if kiteboarding is confirmed by the IOC – through a separate agreement with the successful manufacturers.

The next major 2020 Formula Kite event is the Formula Kite European Championship in Puck, Poland, from 18 to 23 August.

Series Production Equipment is equipment from a manufacturer which is mass produced and continuously made available for purchase worldwide without restriction until the end of the Olympic Cycle.

For more information about the IKA Formula Kite class, the Olympic kiteboarding format, equipment and upcoming events, please visit www.formulakite.org.

List of registered series production kites is available here . . .

List of registered series production hydrofoil systems is available here . . .

