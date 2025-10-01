Formula Kite Worlds – Kampman and Pianosi leaders after day 2

Four more races for the Formula Kite 2025 World Championships Day 2 in Quartu Sant’Elena, Cagliari.

Jessie Kampman NED leads women’s fleet with 9 pts Lauriane Nolot FRA is second with 19 pts Breiana Whitehead ITA is third with 20 pts

Best placed British women are 4th Ellie Aldridge, 5th Lily Young and 15th Ella Geiger.

Riccardo Pianosi ITA leads men’s fleet with 6 pts Maximilian Maeder SGP tied for lead with 6 pts Gian Stragiotti SUI is third with 11 pts

Best placed British men are 5th Sam Dickinson, 18th Connor Bainbridge and 32nd Mattia Maini.

Four more race wins for Riccardo Pianosi tied him with Maximilian Maeder, these two hovering-up 13 of the 16 available wins over the first two days of qualification heat racing (61 entries).

In the women Jessie Kampman has built a ten point lead over Lauriane Nolot in their single fleet racing (34 entries) after 8 races.

Racing takes place out of Poetto Beach in Cagliari from 27 September to 5 October.

Thursday looks set to bring lighter southerly onshore breezes for the start of gold fleet racing when the competition will become even more intense.

Full results available here . . .