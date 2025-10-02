2025 Endeavour Trophy switches to Melges 15

The British ‘Champion of Champions’ event at the Royal Corinthian YC has switched to the Melges 15 dinghy for this years event.

All 30 invited teams will be provided with brand-new, fully equipped Melges 15s. This marks the start of a three-year partnership that elevates the Endeavour Trophy to new heights.

The Melges 15, named Boat of the Year by Sailing World in 2022, is almost unknown in Britain but has a foothold in Ireland, and the Class hosted its inaugural European Championship in Dublin this year.

There will be a training day Friday, then two days of racing on windward courses in the rivers Crouch and Roach, to decide the 2025 Endeavour Trophy ‘Champion of Champions’.