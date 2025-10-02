2025 Formula Kite Worlds – Unpredictable conditions on day 3

Sudden gusts from the offshore Mistral saw some riders struggling in the unpredictable conditions on day three of the Formula Kite World Championships in Quartu Sant’Elena, Sardinia.

Max Maeder of Singapore won all three of his heats on his side of men’s qualifying, to keep his lead by one point in the men’s fleet. Riccardo Pianosi of Italy continues to hold second place, with the Swiss Gian Stragiotti in third overall.

Jessie Kampman continues to hold the women’s lead for the Netherlands. She bounced back with a first place and continues to hold a commanding lead overall, 12 pts to 28 pts for Laurina Nolot of France in second.

Meanwhile two other experienced riders are breathing down Nolot’s neck thanks to a day of solid results.

Daniela Moroz of the USA is in third with 30 pts and Breiana Whitehead of Australia in fourth overall on 36 pts.

Best placed British men are 5th Sam Dickinson, 23rd Connor Bainbridge. Women 5th Lily Young and 6th Ellie Aldridge.

Racing takes place out of Poetto Beach in Quartu Sant’Elena from 27 September to 5 October.

Full results available here . . .