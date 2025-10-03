SailGP Penultimate DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz

SailGP are in Cadiz for the penultimate event of the 2025 Season, the DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix.

With the US$2m Grand Final in Abu Dhabi to follow, Cadiz is another chance to lock into the top three before the Championship-deciding Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2025 Season Grand Final on 29-30 November.

Emirates GBR currently sit second on the season leaderboard with 75 points, one point away from Australia’s BONDS Flying Roos in first, while New Zealand’s Black Foils are just two points behind the Brits in third and home team Spain are fourth on 70 points.

Despite their strong position, Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher said no-one was safe as things can change very quickly in SailGP . . . “So far, we’ve handled the pressure reasonably well and we are preparing for a big weekend here in Cadiz to hopefully set us up well for that Grand Final in Abu Dhabi next month.”

The last time SailGP came to Cadiz was in 2023, when Sir Ben Ainslie was at the wheel of the Emirates GBR F50. Just over 3,000 fans will pack the Race Stadium this year, with tens of thousands more expected to line the sea walls.

Teams will be hoping that a return to the open sea will provide better racing conditions than the displacement conditions of Lake Geneva.

A light breeze is expected Saturday coming from the NW, which could lead to a difficult sea state for the 12 SailGP teams to manage. Sunday currently looks similar conditions, but there could be more wind arriving later in the afternoon, just in time for day two’s racing.

Emirates GBR Team for Cadiz:

Driver: Dylan Fletcher

Wing Trimmer: Iain Jensen

Flight Controller: Luke Parkinson

Grinder: Nick Hutton

Grinder: Neil Hunter

Strategist: Hannah Mills

Reserve Athlete: Ben Cornish

Performance Analyst: Nick Robinson

Coach: Robbie Wilson

The DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix beginning Saturday at 2.30pm UK time and Sunday 5 October.