2025 Formula Kite Worlds – Young and Aldridge in crucial top 8

Consistency eluded almost everybody, in the both fleets on day four of the Formula Kite World Championships in Quartu Sant’Elena, Sardinia.

Everyone was focused on making the top eight places for the Sunday final series that decide the final podium places.

Britain’s Lily Young moves into third behind the women’s leader Jessie Kampman of Holland and Laurina Nolot of France in second.

Also in top eight at this point is Ellie Aldridge in 6th.

In the men Riccardo Pianosi of Italy leads with the Swiss Gian Stragiotti and Toni Vodisek of Slovenia tied in second.

Britain’s Sam Dickinson dropped back to 9th and has a ten point deficit to make up Saturday.

Full results available here . . .