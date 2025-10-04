Endeavour Trophy – Storm Amy wipes out Saturday racing

Storm Amy wiped out the first day of racing at the British ‘Champion of Champions’ event at the Royal Corinthian YC.

Training went ahead Friday for the 30 invited teams in new Melges 15 dinghies, with Steve Irish and the support boats, and land based team etc seeing the fleet safely out and back.

The sailing instructions have been amended to allow for a change of schedule.

Instead of doing four races on Saturday and two on Sunday, all six races can be held on Sunday, with four races to count.

Three races are required to make a valid series. If necessary the plan is to run a mix of 45 and 30-minute races on Sunday with the first race starting at 10:30 hrs.

The iconic event has switched to the Melges 15 dinghy for this years event. This marks the start of a three-year partnership for the Endeavour Trophy with Melges Performance Sailboats.

Held on the tidal waters of the rivers Crouch and Roach, on Britain’s east coast, the Endeavour Trophy is an invitation-only three-day event (3 to 5 Oct), with the guest list hand-picked from National Champions of selected recognized fleets.

Related Post . . .

2025 Endeavour Trophy switches to Melges 15