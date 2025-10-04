SailGP DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix – Day 1 goes to the Danes and the Brits

The DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cadiz started Saturday with four races in a light breeze.

For the second event running all 12 teams were fitted with the new light-air T-Foils and rudders package, and sailing with the 24m rig mainsail and jib.

Plus the crew were reduced to four from six, so that they could manage the potential non-foiling conditions.

Team of the day were Denmark’s Nicolas Sehested and Rockwool Racing with two wins, a second and an eighth to finish with 32 pts, and one ahead of Dylan Fletcher and Emirates GBR with a win, a second and two fifth places.

Playing catch-up were New Zealand’s Pete Burling and the Black Foils, recovering from an 11th with a 2, 6, 3 to end the day third, tied on 22 pts with Erik Heil and Germany by Deutsche Bank.

The other day 1 race winner was Aussie Tom Slingsby in race 3 who finished in 6th overall after a very up-and-down day.

Sunday should see two more fleet races then the top three in a winner-takes-all final race.

The DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix continues at 2.30pm UK time Sunday 5 October.

