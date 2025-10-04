Formula Kite Worlds – Young and Aldridge make final day Medal Series Cut

Day 5 of the Formula Kite World Championships in Quartu Sant’Elena, Sardinia, was the final opportunity to qualify for the Medal Series climax of the final day.

Sunday will see only the eight top men and top women do battle for the 2025 World Championship medals.

Lily Young 4th and Ellie Aldridge 6th made the women’s final medal series cut. Sam Dickinson missed the men’s final by one place.

Jessie Kampman of Holland goes straight through to the women’s four-rider Grand Final in pole position, with a one-point advantage that puts her on match point for title victory.

Defending World Champion Lauriane Nolot of France, stayed well ahead of the pack to earn the second spot in the women’s grand final.

In the men’s four-rider Grand Final placings, Italy’s Riccardo Pianosi also holds the a one-point advantage. He was joined in the second spot by Singapore rider Max Maeder.

The Medal Series is run in three stages: Quarter-Final, Semi-Final and Grand Final.

Kite Worlds Women Medal Series

Kite Worlds Men Medal Series

Medal Series:

The final six competitors (places 3 to 8) advance from one stage to the next until two winners join the two leaders in the Grand Final.

The Grand Final races then continue until one competitor collects two match points.

The competitor with the lowest race score collects a match point.

Full results available here . . .