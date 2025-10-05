Maxi winners decided in perfect Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2025 finale

Saint-Tropez at the beginning of autumn often provides no wind or too much.

But for the last day on Baie de Pampelonne the southwesterly was 12-15 knots, perfect conditions for a worthy finale to the maxi racing at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez.

In the Maxi Grand Prix class for the former Maxi 72s the results were turned on their head, with Django 7X taking the win overall, but only by a point, from Vesper, with Sir Peter Ogden’s 77ft Jethou another point behind in third.

A more decisive win came in Maxi 1. Karel Komárek’s 100ft V scored her third race win and discarded a third to win Maxi 1 by three points from Alessandro Del Bono’s 82ft Capricorno.

In Maxi 3 Luciano Gandini’s Mylius 80 Twin Soul B had already done enough: She discarded her DNC to beat the day’s winner Terry Hui’s Wally 80 Lyra by one point.

In Maxi 4, Luigi Sala’s Vismara 62 Yoru defend her title in the class, which she also won last year, this time finishing a point ahead of Kallima with Alessandro Doria’s Swan 60 Seaquill a further two back in third.

Scoring straight race wins throughout the week in Maxi 5 was Enzo Pellizzaro’s Solaris 60 Crazy Diamond, won her class with a race to spare. Viva la Vida finished second in class ahead of past winner Jürg Schneider’s Swan 65 Saida.

On Saturday evening a packed prizegiving took place within the regatta village on Môle d’Estienne d’Orves, where trophies were presented to the class winners, including the new Edmond de Rothschild Trophy going to the Maxi 1 winner, V, as well as the trophy for the highest-placed International Maxi Association member.