SailGP Cadiz Grand Prix – Emirates GBR snatch victory from Kiwi grasp

Dylan Fletcher and the Emirates GBR Team snatch victory in Cadiz from the Kiwi team at the final mark.

In the three-boat final featuring Emirates GBR, the Black Foils and GER Deutsche Bank, Pete Burling held a small lead after gate 4 as Fletcher approached at speed on starboard.

The Kiwis tacked ahead and on top of the Brits, but as their speed dropped, Fletcher was able to dive under the Kiwi boat to grab an inside overlap at the final turn-mark.

Carrying more speed the Brits sailed through the Kiwi wind-shadow and into a clear lead . . . to cross the finish with a 5 second advantage.

The Germans meanwhile were back on their foils and recovered quickly to cross just one second after the dejected Kiwi team.

This victory confirms Fetcher and the Emirates GBR team top of the 2025 Season Leaderboard.

They now head to Abu Dhabi in November for the winner-takes-all Grand Final and to give themselves the best chance of entering the $2m 2025 Season Grand Final race.

2025 SailGP Season Leaderboard

The crew alongside Fletcher included Hannah Mills, Iain Jensen, Neil Hunter, Nick Hutton, Luke Parkinson and Ben Cornish.

DP World Spain Sail Grand Prix – Race leaders

Race 1 – 1st GBR, 2nd SUI, 3rd USA, 4th GER, 5th BRA 6th ITA

Race 2 – 1st DEN, 2nd NZL, 3rd ESP, 4th GER, 5th GBR 6th FRA

Race 3 – 1st AUS, 2nd DEN, 3rd GER, 4th SUI, 5th GBR 6th NZL

Race 4 – 1st DEN, 2nd GBR, 3rd NZL, 4th ESP, 5th AUS 6th USA

Race 5 – 1st ESP, 2nd NZL, 3rd AUS, 4th GER, 5th GBR 6th FRA

Race 6 – 1st FRA, 2nd GER, 3rd NZL, 4th GBR, 5th USA 6th DEN

Race 7 – 1st BRA, 2nd FRA, 3rd CAN, 4th USA, 5th GER 6th GBR

Final – 1st GBR, 2nd NZL, 3rd GER