Poole Week bows to the inevitable

Despite the earlier brave words . . . Poole Week committee has with great regret decided to cancel Poole Week 2020 due to the limitations and risks imposed by the coronavirus.

After exploring alternative ways of running the regatta and waiting as long as they could before taking a final decision, the inescapable conclusion was that they could not fulfill their duty of care to competitors, staff and volunteers.

The next event will now be in 2021 when Bournemouth Digital Poole Week will run from Sunday 22 to Friday 27 August.

Courtesy of our headline sponsors, Bournemouth Digital, top coaches will be in the dinghy park and on the water to offer hints and tips to move you up the leaderboard.

Axent Embroidery will provide the goody bags and offer the regalia. Hall and Woodhouse will sponsor a day’s racing and provide subsidised beer throughout the week. We look forward to seeing you there!

