Revised Olympic sailing dates released

The revised competition schedule for next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been released.

The IOC have confirmed that the Opening Ceremony will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Friday 23 July 2021 at 8pm local time, which is midday BST.

For the Sailing competitors the first five events will take place from Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday 27 July 2021.

Laser Men

Laser Radial Women

Finn Men

49er Men

49er FX Women

On Wednesday 28 July the other five events will start their series.

RS:X Men

RS:X Women

470 Men

470 Women

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed

The medal ceremonies will take place directly after the medal races:

Saturday 31 July

RS:X Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

RS:X Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

Sunday 1 August

Laser Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

Laser Radial Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

Monday 2 August

49er FX Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

49er Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

Tuesday 3 August

Finn Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

Wednesday 4 August

470 Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

470 Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony will be held at the Olympic Stadium, on Sunday 8 August 2021 – getting underway at 12pm BST.

