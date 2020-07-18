Revised Olympic sailing dates released

The revised competition schedule for next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has been released.
The IOC have confirmed that the Opening Ceremony will take place at the Olympic Stadium on Friday 23 July 2021 at 8pm local time, which is midday BST.
For the Sailing competitors the first five events will take place from Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday 27 July 2021.
- Laser Men
- Laser Radial Women
- Finn Men
- 49er Men
- 49er FX Women
On Wednesday 28 July the other five events will start their series.
- RS:X Men
- RS:X Women
- 470 Men
- 470 Women
- Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed
The medal ceremonies will take place directly after the medal races:
Saturday 31 July
- RS:X Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
- RS:X Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
Sunday 1 August
- Laser Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
- Laser Radial Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
Monday 2 August
- 49er FX Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
- 49er Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
Tuesday 3 August
- Finn Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
- Foiling Nacra 17 Mixed – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
Wednesday 4 August
- 470 Men – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
- 470 Women – Medal races and Victory Ceremony
The Closing Ceremony will be held at the Olympic Stadium, on Sunday 8 August 2021 – getting underway at 12pm BST.
