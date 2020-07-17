PRADA Cup Challenger Selection Series NOR published

The NOR and Race Conditions of the PRADA Cup, the Challengers Selection Series to be held in Auckland, New Zealand, have now been published.

It is the winner of the PRADA Cup who will challenge the Defender – Emirates Team New Zealand – in the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA Final Match, scheduled from 6 March to 21 March 2021.

To win the America’s Cup, you first have to win the PRADA Cup.

The PRADA Cup will consist of four Round Robins of three races each, a seven-race Semi-Final and a 13-race Final between the two leading teams.

Each win scores one point.

The Challenger with the highest score at the end of the Round Robins will automatically qualify for the PRADA Cup Final.

The remaining two teams will race again in the Semi-Final and the first to win four races will qualify for the Final.

The first team to score seven points in the 13-race Final will win the PRADA Cup and will become the official Challenger for the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA.

PRADA Cup comprises:

1. Round-Robin Stage comprising of four Round-Robins – 15 January to 26 January 2021

2. Semi Final Stage winner will be first to get at least 4 points – 29 January to 4 February 2021

3. Prada Cup Final winner will be first to get at least 7 points – 13 February to 24 February 2021.

The 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA, is scheduled from 6 March to 21 March 2021.

Defender:

• Emirates Team New Zealand (NZL)

Challengers:

• Luna Rossa (ITA) & Challenger of Record

• American Magic (USA)

• INEOS Team UK (GBR)

See the full NOR and Race Conditions here . . .

