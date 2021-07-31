Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 7 – First medal races

Racing, including the first sailing Medal races, was delayed on Day 7 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events at Enoshima, Japan, due to the lack of wind early in the day.

The women’s RS:X medal race was won by Charline Picon of France, with Emma Wilson of Britain second and Yunxiu Lu of China third.

This gave Gold to Yunxiu Lu with 32 points, Silver to Charline Picon with 38 points and the Bronze to Wilson, also finishing with 38 points but losing out to Picon on final race count back.

In the men’s RS:X medal race, Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands only had to sail safely to take Gold.

But there was considerable drama as three competitors were called OCS at the start and removed from the race.

This took Mattia Camboni of France from a potential podium place, but despite his penalty Thomas Goyard of France was still able to claim the Silver, while China’s Kun Bi came through to take the Bronze.

Britain’s Tom Squires finished seventh overall.

Qualification racing continued for the other classes.

In the Finn class, Giles Scott of Britain added a fifth race win after finishing sixth in the first race of the day (R8) giving him a six point overall lead from Joan Cardona (-13, 7) of Spain.

Behind Scott in race 8 it was Max Salminen (4, 2) of Sweden and Holland’s Nicholas Heiner (10, 3).

Winner of the first race was Josh Junior (1, 4) of New Zealand, ahead of Tom Ramshaw of Canada (2, 9), with third Zsombor Berecz (3, 5) of Hungary who remains in third place overall.

The men’s 49er completed their qualifcation series with three races, with New Zealand’s Pete Burling and Blair Tuke (5, 2, 11) top of the leaderboard, but only by four points.

In second place are Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell of Britain (9, 6, 7) tied on 56 points with Spain’s Diego Botin and Iago Lopez (4,12,6), these three teams having a ten point buffer to the chasing pack.

Race wins on Saturday went to: Race 10 Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela CRO, race 11 Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski POL and the final race to Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove.

In the women’s 49erFX skiff, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (12, 2, 10) of Brazil will take a one point lead into the Medal race.

In second place are Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz (5, 12, -16) of Holland and third are Germany’s Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (7,3,3).

Britain’s Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (15, 4, -18) struggled again in the lighter conditions slipping to fifth overall behind Spain’s Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo.

The race winners came from further down the fleet: Race 10 Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz ARG, race 11 Kimberly Min Lim and Rui Qi Cecilia Low SGP and race 12 Shasha Chen and Ye Jin of China.

The Medal races for the 49er and 49erFX events are on Monday 2 August.

In the Nacra 17 Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (8, 3, 2) of Italy extend their lead, now six points ahead John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5, -10, 1) after 9 races.



Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (3, 2, 8) of Germany retain third place, while Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (1, 5, 4) of Australia move above Spain’s Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel (7, 1, 7).

The Nacra 17 have three races to go.

Results updated as received . . . Subject to protest . . .

RS:X women – Final after 12 races + Medal race (27 entries)

Gold CHN Yunxiu Lu – – 6 – – 36 pts

Silver FRA Charline Picon – – 2 – – 38 pts

Bronze GBR Emma Wilson – – 4 – – 38 pts

4th ITA Marta Maggetti – – 8 – – 66 pts

5th NED Lilian de Geus – – 12 – – 72 pts

6th ISR Katy Spychakov – – 20 – – 85 pts

7th DEN Laerke Buhl-Hansen – – 18 – – 93 pts

8th HKG Hei Man H V Chan – – 14 – – 95 pts

9th POL Zofia Noceti Klepacka – – 10 – – 96 pts

10th BRA Patricia Freitas – – 16 – – 133 pts

RS:X Men – Final after 12 races +Medal race (25 entries)

Gold NED Kiran Badloe – – 4 – – 37 pts

Silver FRA Thomas Goyard – – 22 OCS – – 74 pts

Bronze CHN Kun Bi – – 8 – – 75 pts

4th ISR Yoav Cohen – – 2 – – 76 pts

5th ITA Mattia Camboni – – 22 OCS – – 76 pts

6th POL Piotr Myszka – – 22 OCS – – 79 pts

7th GBR Tom Squires – – 14 – – 82 pts

8th SUI Mateo Sanz Lanz – – 6 – – 100 pts

9th USA Pedro Pascual – – 12 – – 110 pts

10th ESP Angel Granda Roque – – 10 – – 118 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st GBR Giles Scott -9 9 1 1 1 1 6 1 – – 20 pts

2nd ESP Joan Cardona 3 3 5 3 2 3 -13 7 – – 26 pts

3rd HUN Zsombor Berecz 2 2 -9 4 6 7 3 5 – – 29 pts

4th NED Nicholas Heiner -11 5 10 2 4 2 10 3 – – 36 pts

5th NZL Josh Junior -12 10 3 7 8 5 1 4 – – 38 pts

6th ARG Facundo Bazan 5 4 8 5 3 6 -16 15 – – 46 pts

7th SWE Max Salminen 8 -12 7 8 12 8 4 2 – – 49 pts

8th TUR Alican Kaynar 1 1 6 13 9 14 7 DNF – – 51 pts

9th AUS Jake Lilley 10 8 4 11 7 9 -15 6 – – 55 pts

10th NOR Anders Pedersen -14 6 2 10 13 12 5 11 – – 59 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st NZL Peter Burling and Blair Tuke -12 3 7 2 10 1 3 6 2 5 2 11 – – 52 pts

2nd GBR Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell 2 8 4 1 12 2 2 -16 3 9 6 7 – – 56 pts

3rd ESP Diego Botin and Iago Lopez 5 1 2 5 4 10 -15 2 5 4 12 6 – – 56 pts

4th GER Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel 3 13 5 -14 2 3 1 7 11 2 14 5 – – 66 pts

5th DEN Jonas Warrer and Jakob Jensen 6 5 10 3 1 4 6 4 14 -15 5 8 – – 66 pts

6th POR Jorge Lima and Jose Costa 11 6 9 6 5 UFD 5 10 1 11 4 4 – – 72 pts

7th NED Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt -14 2 3 7 6 7 13 14 7 6 7 3 – – 75 pts

8th CRO Sime Fantela and Mihovil Fantela 4 14 8 STP 13 6 14 3 DSQ 1 10 2 – – 88 pts

9th POL Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski 9 7 15 -18 7 8 7 1 13 17 1 15 – – 100 pts

10th AUT Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl 10 -17 6 4 9 9 10 5 16 7 15 13 – – 104 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (21 entries)

1st BRA Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze -15 5 1 10 7 6 1 6 10 12 2 10 – – 70 pts

2nd NED Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz 13 8 2 1 6 1 12 5 6 5 12 -16 – – 71 pts

3rd GER Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke 5 6 8 3 -13 12 11 12 3 7 3 3 – – 73 pts

4th ESP Tamara Echegoyen and Paula Barcelo Martin 2 10 UFD 2 3 3 13 4 5 19 13 4 – – 78 pts

5th GBR Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey 1 1 6 4 2 5 16 13 14 15 4 -18 – – 81 pts

6th ARG Victoria Travascio and Maria Sol Branz 6 9 13 -18 17 8 6 1 8 1 7 12 – – 88 pts

7th USA Stephanie Roble and Maggie Shea 3 2 14 7 9 -16 5 8 12 14 9 5 – – 88 pts

8th FRA Lili Sebesi and Albane Dubois 4 15 10 6 8 2 7 14 13 -18 15 2 – – 96 pts

9th NOR Helene Naess and Marie Roenningen 10 17 12 13 10 9 4 9 2 3 -19 7 – – 96 pts

10th SGP Kimberly Min Lim and Rui Qi Cecilia Low 12 12 11 -15 15 13 3 2 7 8 1 13 – – 97 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita Caterina Banti 1 3 1 2 5 1 -8 3 2 – – 18 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson Anna Burnet 7 5 2 1 1 2 5 -10 1 – – 24 pts

3rd GER Paul Kohlhoff Alica Stuhlemmer 5 1 7 3 3 -11 3 2 8 – – 32 pts

4th AUS Jason Waterhouse Lisa Darmanin 2 -11 4 4 7 8 1 5 4 – – 35 pts

5th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel 4 6 6 -10 6 3 7 1 7 – – 40 pts

6th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Saroli 6 2 5 8 4 6 6 -14 10 – – 47 pts

7th FRA Quentin Delapierre Manon Audinet -18 4 3 5 9 7 10 4 13 – – 55 pts

8th DEN Lin Cenholt Christian Lubeck 8 8 10 7 2 4 -13 11 11 – – 61 pts

9th BRA Samuel Albrecht Gabriela Nicolino 10 -14 9 9 10 10 2 7 6 – – 63 pts

10th USA Riley Gibbs Anna Weis 9 7 12 6 11 -13 9 12 5 – – 71 pts

Full results available here . . .