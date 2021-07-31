Cowes Week – Day 1 Results

The first day of Cowes Week and racing was held for all classes in a shifty westerly breeze with classic summer showers giving big gusts and lulls.

Although averaging around 14 knots, it did dipbelow eight knots at times, yet with occasional gusts ahead of clouds have topped 20, calling for frequent changing of gear to match sail shapes to the varying conditions.

There was plenty of action on Royal Yacht Squadron line during the start sequences, with fleets short-tacking close to the shore and a number of groundings on Grantham Rocks a few hundred metres west of the start.

Cowes Week Day 1 leading results

IRC Class 0

1, Khumbu (Guy Gillon / Christian Hamilton)

2, Ran (Niklas Zennstrum)

3, The Jean Genie (Peter Morton)

IRC Class 1

1, Cobra (Michael Blair)

2, McFly (Tony Mack)

3, Gelert (James Howells)

IRC Class 2

1, Yes! (Adam Gosling)

2, Incognito (Paul McNamara)

3, Leon (David Franks)

IRC Class 3

1, Arcus (John Howell / Paul Newell)

2, Elaine Again (Mike Bridges)

3, Malice (Mike Moxley)

IRC Class 4

1, Jaywalker (Bob Baker)

2, Upstart (Robin Stevenson)

3, J’Ronimo (David R Greenhalgh)

IRC Class 5

1, Whooper (Giovanni Belgrano)

2, 2Nd Chance (Chris Panting)

3, Quokka (James Crew)

IRC Class 6

1, Banter (Handley James Families)

2, Kerry Jeanne (Kerry Jeanne)

3, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

IRC Class 7

1, Suvretta (Chris & Victoria Preston)

2, Woof (Jo Richards)

3, Expressly Forbidden (Lulu Wallis)

Performance Cruiser A

1, Panther (James Stableford)

2, Baby X (Charles Esse)

3, Tiaki (Charles youngman)

Performance Cruiser B

1, Challenger (Adam Ridett and Phil Moore)

2, Anticipation (Pete Newlands)

3, Solid Air (Richard Strong)

Performance Cruiser C

1, Morwenna III (Jonathan Watkins)

2, Sam (Peter Hopps, Hilary Cook & Serena Alexander)

3, Minx 4 (Jonathan Gardiner)

Cape 31

1, Katabatic (Lance Adams)

2, Squirt (Russell Peters & Family)

3, Nifty (Ashley Bower)

Contessa 32

1, Drumbeat (Eldred Himsworth, Mark Himsworth, Roger Shapland)

2, Blanco (Ray Rouse)

3, Andaxi (Donna Rouse-Collen)

Club Cruiser

1, Chameleon Of Cowes (Louis Kenna)

2, Aqua (Ushaka) (Mark Attrill)

3, Panda Of Hamble (Barnes & Smyth)

Daring

1, Dauntless (Giles Peckham, Milo Carver, Richard Romer-Lee)

2, Streak (H Janson, G Dibben & M Lofts)

3, Defender (Robert Laird & Andrew Armstrong)

Dragon

1, Bluebottle (Graham Bailey)

2, Ecstatic (Eric Williams)

3, Jerboa (Gavia Wilkinson-Cox)

Etchells

1, Pulse (Jake Hardman)

2, China Wight (Nick Stagg)

3, Ziggy (Andrew Wishart)

Flying 15

1, Men Behaving Badly (Rupert Mander)

2, Forced Family Fun (Richard Jordan)

3, Fflashback (Mike Dixon)

HP30

1, Go West Cogital (Alain Waha & Matthew Waite)

2, Moral Compass (Jerry Hill & Richard Faulkner)

3, Toucan (Glyn Locke)

J/70 (Race 1)

1, Chaotic (Nick Phillips)

2, Dsp (Douglas Struth)

3, Cer – Ville De Geneve (CER – Ville de Geneve)

J/70 (Race 2)

1, Jackatoo (Robert Orr)

2, Phan (Jeremy Thorp)

3, Annunziata (Richard White, Kimberly White & Miranda Lindsay-Fynn)

J/70 (Race 3)

1, Brutus II (Charles Thompson)

2, Jelvis (Martin Dent)

3, Dsp (Douglas Struth)

J/109

1, Brown Teal (Clementi, Sheldon & Walker)

2, Jukebox (John Smart)

3, Jenie (Charles & Rosie Berry)

Mermaid

1, Sheen (Richard Hill)

2, Miranda (Senan Bottomley, Josh Bottomley, Ian Prideaux, Noel Dobbs)

3, Bluebell (CHARLES GLANVILLE)

Quarter Ton

1, Bullit (Julian Metherell)

2, Belinda (Tom Hill)

3, Bullet (Louise Morton)

Redwing (Race 1)

1, Quail (James Wilson & Edmund Peel)

2, Harlequin (John Raymond & Matt Alexander)

3, Avocet (Michael MacInnes, Rupert MacInnes, Alastair Speare-Cole, Jes)

Redwing (Race 2)

1, Quail (James Wilson & Edmund Peel)

2, Enigma (Mark & Jo Downer)

3, Rosetta (James Tate)

SB20 (Race 1)

1, Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic)

2, Los (Robert Corbally)

3, Ethel (Oliver Hill)

SB20 (Race 2)

1, Breaking Bod (Charles Whelan & Richard McAdam)

2, Ethel (Oliver Hill)

3, Glasgow Kiss (Nils Razmilovic)

Sigma 33

1, Kerry Jeanne (Kerry Jeanne)

2, Stan The Boat (Toby Gorman)

3, Workout (Jeff Worboys)

Sonar

1, Jenny (Simon clarke)

2, Acf Dolphin (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

3, Acf Limbitless (Andrew Cassell Foundation)

Sonata

1, Wasp (Luke Goodall)

2, Joey (Andy Pinkham, Will Smyth & Ollie Smyth)

3, Bd2 (Alistair Bolton)

Sportsboat

1, Justify (Ross Bowdler)

2, La Vie En Rose 2 (Craig & Emma Dymock)

3, Laughing Fish (Neil Angel, Nick Denyer)

Squib

1, Squiggle (Jono Brown)

2, Bacchante Vii (Joe Henry)

3, Guy Fawkes (Phillip Aspinall)

Sunbeam

1, Firefly (Stewart Reed)

2, Minty (Simon Patterson)

3, Dainty (Peter Nicholson)

Sunsail F41.0

1, Hollis 2 (Mr Malcolm Hollis)

2, Collinson (COLLINSON)

3, Opihr (Opihr Ocean Racing)

Victory

1, Peregrine (Team Peregrine)

2, Shearwater II (Russell Mead)

3, Zircon (James Jopling & Mark Briggs)