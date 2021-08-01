Tokyo 2020 Games – Olympic Sailing Day 8 – Laser and Radial Medal Races

Day 8 of the Tokyo Games Sailing events at Enoshima, Japan, featured the Medal races for the men’s Laser and the women’s Radial single handed events.

In the Laser, Matt Wearn of Australia had already wrapped up the gold medal before the Medal Race and just needed to complete the medal race safely.

This he did finishing second behind Jean-Baptise Bernaz of France with Philipp Buhl of Germany in third place. But in the battle for the podium places, Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic finished in fourth, enough to take the silver and Hermann Tomasgaard of Norway, finishing seventh took the bronze.

Matt Wearn thus takes the gold, making it three golds in a row for Australia in the Laser, following on from Tom Slingsby at London 2012 and Tom Burton at Rio 2016.

In the women’s Radial event, Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won gold, with Josefin Olsson of Sweden taking silver and Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands bronze.

At the start the individual Bouwmeester – second placed coming into the medal race – was over the line and had to return to start correctly, immediately putting her to the back of the 10-boat fleet and playing catch-up for the medals.

Bouwmeester’s recovery was impressive, moving in on the pack on the downwind and opting for the right-hand gate when most of the fleet had gone left . . . the comeback queen was back into silver medal position.

Olsson also had to fight for her medal, climbing from seventh in the early stages to third at the end of the first lap and up to the lead by the final windward mark.

Olsson crossed the finish line a fraction in front of Emma Plasschaert of Belgium.

Behind her Bouwmeester had dropped a critical place and slipped back to bronze, leaving Sweden to take silver by the slimmest of margins, just three points behind Rindom who crossed in seventh to claim the gold.

Alison Young of Britain finished in tenth overall.

Meanwhile the Nacra 17, Finn and the two 470 classes continued their qualification races, the 49er and 49erFX will contest their Medal race on Monday.

In the final qualification races for the mixed crew Nacra 17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (2, 1, 2) of Italy finished with 23 points, 12 ahead of the British pair, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (5, 2, 4).

In third place are Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer (3, 6, 6) of Germany with 47 points.

The Danes, Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck were the challengers of the day with a 1, 3, 1, scoreline to move into sixth overall.

In the men’s Finn, Giles Scott (1, 7) of Britain finished the qualification series with 28 points, nine points ahead of Zsombor Berecz (4, 4) of Hungary.

Spain’s Joan Cardona (5, 8) is in third place with 39 points and Josh Junior of New Zealand now fourth after winning the final race.

The Finn and Nacra 17 Medal races are on Tuesday.

In the women’s 470, Britain’s Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (1, 3) take the overall lead with 18 points after eight races.

In second place are Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar (5, 4) of Poland with 19 points and third are Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz (6, 5) of France.

These three now have a 17 point lead from fourth placed Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler of Switzerland.

Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel of Germany won the final race (R8) of the day.

In the men’s 470, Luke Patience and Chris Grube (9, 6) drop to fourth overall now tied with third placed Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom (1, 5) of Sweden.

Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan (2, 1) continue to dominate, 15 points clear of Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez (3, 2) of Spain.

Radial Women – Final after 10 races + Medal race (44 entries)

Gold DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 14 – – 78 pts

Silver SWE Josefin Olsson – – 2 – – 81 pts

Bronzed NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 12 – – 83 pts

4th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 4 – – 87 pts

5th FIN Tuula Tenkanen – – 8 – – 95 pts

6th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 18 – – 100 pts

7th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 22 OCS – – 106 pts

8th NOR Line Flem Hoest – – 10 – – 111 pts

9th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 6 – – 112 pts

10th GBR Alison Young – – 16 – – 133 pts

Laser Men – Final after 10 races + Medal race (35 entries)

Gold AUS Matt Wearn – – 4 – – 53 pts

Silver CRO Tonci Stipanovic – – 8 – – 82 pts

Bronze NOR Hermann Tomasgaard – – 14 – – 85 pts

4th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 12 – – 88 pts

5th GER Philipp Buhl – – 6 – – 91 pts

6th FRA Jean Baptiste Bernaz – – 2 – – 92 pts

7th KOR Jeemin Ha – – 10 – – 98 pts

8th BRA Robert Scheidt – – 18 – – 104 pts

9th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 16 – – 109 pts

10th NZL Sam Meech – – 20 – – 109 pts

Finn Men – Leaders after 10 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st GBR Giles Scott -9 9 1 1 1 1 6 1 1 7 – – 28 pts

2nd HUN Zsombor Berecz 2 2 -9 4 6 7 3 5 4 4 – – 37 pts

3rd ESP Joan Cardona 3 3 5 3 2 3 -13 7 5 8 – – 39 pts

4th NZL Josh Junior -12 10 3 7 8 5 1 4 8 1 – – 47 pts

5th NED Nicholas Heiner -11 5 10 2 4 2 10 3 7 9 – – 52 pts

6th ARG Facundo Bazan 5 4 8 5 3 6 -16 15 3 3 – – 52 pts

7th AUS Jake Lilley 10 8 4 11 7 9 -15 6 2 6 – – 63 pts

8th TUR Alican Kaynar 1 1 6 13 9 14 7 RET 10 10 – – 71 pts

9th SWE Max Salminen 8 -12 7 8 12 8 4 2 11 12 – – 72 pts

10th CAN Tom Ramshaw 13 7 11 -14 10 13 2 9 13 2 – – 80 pts

470 Women – Leaders after 8, 1 discard races (21 entries)

1st GBR Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre 4 3 -7 1 3 3 1 3 – – 18 pts

2nd POL Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar 1 1 2 5 -12 1 5 4 – – 19 pts

3rd FRA Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz 3 2 4 7 1 -12 6 5 – – 28 pts

4th SUI Linda Fahrni and Maja Siegenthaler -12 4 8 2 5 10 9 7 – – 45 pts

5th SLO Tina Mrak and Veronika Macarol 8 -16 6 9 4 7 3 9 – – 46 pts

6th JPN Ai Kondo Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka 6 7 11 -15 2 2 12 8 – – 48 pts

7th BRA Fernanda Oliveira and Ana Barbachan -15 5 1 10 13 4 10 10 – – 53 pts

8th ISR Noya Bar and Am Shahar Tibi 2 14 DSQ 3 10 11 4 11 – – 55 pts

9th USA Nikole Barnes and Lara Dallman-Weiss 13 6 15 13 6 5 -19 2 – – 60 pts

10th GER Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel DSQ DSQ 5 4 15 8 7 1 – – 62 pts

470 Men – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (19 entries)

1st AUS Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan 2 -5 1 1 4 3 2 1 – – 14 pts

2nd ESP Jordi Xammar and Nicolas Rodriguez 10 1 10 6 -14 1 3 2 – – 33 pts

3rd SWE Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom 1 -15 8 5 6 11 1 5 – – 37 pts

4th GBR Luke Patience and Chris Grube 3 8 2 4 -10 5 9 6 – – 37 pts

5th NZL Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox 6 2 7 7 5 7 -13 8 – – 42 pts

6th JPN Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono 7 4 4 11 -13 9 5 4 – – 44 pts

7th ITA Giacomo Ferrari and Giulio Calabro 9 9 12 9 9 4 -14 3 – – 55 pts

8th GRE Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis 5 6 3 DSQ 15 12 8 7 – – 56 pts

9th TUR Deniz Cinar and Ates Cinar 11 14 5 3 2 10 -17 13 – – 58 pts

10th FRA Kevin Peponnet and Jeremie Mion 4 7 11 -13 12 2 11 11 – – 58 pts

Nacra 17 Mixed – Leaders after 12 races, 1 discard (20 entries)

1st ITA Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti 1 3 1 2 5 1 -8 3 2 2 1 2 – – 23 pts

2nd GBR John Gimson and Anna Burnet 7 5 2 1 1 2 5 -10 1 5 2 4 – – 35 pts

3rd GER Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer 5 1 7 3 3 -11 3 2 8 3 6 6 – – 47 pts

4th AUS Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin 2 -11 4 4 7 8 1 5 4 6 5 8 – – 54 pts

5th ESP Tara Pacheco and Florian Trittel 4 6 6 10 6 3 7 1 7 9 -13 3 – – 62 pts

6th DEN Lin Cenholt and Christian Lubeck 8 8 10 7 2 4 -13 11 11 1 3 1 – – 66 pts

7th ARG Santiago Lange and Cecilia Saroli 6 2 5 8 4 6 6 -14 10 8 11 9 – – 75 pts

8th FRA Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet -18 4 3 5 9 7 10 4 13 7 7 7 – – 76 pts

9th USA Riley Gibbs and Anna Weis 9 7 12 6 11 -13 9 12 5 13 4 5 – – 93 pts

10th BRA Samuel Albrecht and Gabriela Nicolino 10 14 9 9 10 10 2 7 6 -18 10 10 – – 97 pts

