Tokyo Olympic Sailing – Are we there yet ?

We are entering the final stages of the sailing events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with the final Medal races.

Of the four Medal races already decided Team GB has won just one Bronze – Emma Wilson in the women’s RS:X – from a possible four medals.

There are six more finals to be decided and the target is still to be Top Sailing Nation, and that is decided on the gold medal tally.

With Australia heading for two gold, that means GBR need to win three gold medals, while the overall target remains at four to seven medals of any colour.

While the medal total should be possible, the gold medal count is rather more in doubt.

2020 Sailing Medal Table Country Gold Silver Bronze Total NED 1 1 2 CHN 1 1 2 FRA 2 2 AUS 1 1 SWE 1 1 DEN 1 1 GBR 1 1 NOR 1 1 CRO 1 1

Monday will see the men’s 49er and the women’s 49erFX Medal races.

In the 49er Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell are second, tied on 56 points with Diego Botin and Iago Lopez of Spain, they will also be under pressure from the German and Danish crews on 66 points.

Assuming that the Kiwi pair, Pete Burling and Blair Tuke hold their lead, the Brits could take silver here, when what is needed is gold !

In the 49erFX, Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey are in fifth place, eight points off the podium places. They will do well to finish with bronze.

British sailors are assured of medals in the Finn and Nacra 17 events, with their Medal races on Tuesday.

In the Finn Giles Scott has a nine point lead from Zsombor Berecz of Hungary with Joan Cardona of Spain in third. This should be another gold for Scott.

In the Nacra17, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy have a 12 point lead from Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet so this looks like a silver.

And finally the two 470 classes, which have another day of qualification races before their Medal races on Wednesday, the closing day of the Sailing events

In the women Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre have a one point lead from Poland’s Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar, so this could go either way . . . Hope for gold.

While in the 470 men, the Aussie pair Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan are romping away with the gold.

Britain’s Luke Patience and Chris Grube are fourth and in a chasing group of five crews covered by ten points in the battle for silver or bronze.

Hopefully both the British crews can improve their point positions before the Medai races.

Looks a close-run thing, with GBR to finish with 2 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze . . . Unless they can find another gold from somewhere . . . come on the 49ers ?

